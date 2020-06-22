Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan will still have a year left on his contract with the Yorkshire side when he returns from his loan at Portsmouth.

The Tykes have a decision to make over his future at Oakwell.

McGeehan, who is 25 years old, was loaned out to Pompey in January by Gehardt Struber and it is unknown whether he is part of the Austrian’s long-term plans.

The ex-Luton Town midfielder may be sold by Barnsley this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021. Alternatively, they could keep him on the books for next term depending on what league they are in and he could fight for his place again.

McGeehan joined the Tykes in 2017 from the Hatters but was loaned out to Scunthorpe United during his first campaign in South Yorkshire.

Nevertheless, he became a key player in the 2018/19 season and helped Barnsley gain promotion to the Championship under Daniel Stendel.

When Stendel left the club and was replaced by Struber, McGeehan’s appearances suffered and was loaned out.

He would be a decent option for clubs needing reinforcements for next term if he is available for transfer by Barnsley.

McGeehan started his career at Norwich City and was loaned out to Cambridge United and Luton before the latter made his move to Kenilworth Road permanent in 2015.

He was a hit at Luton and during his second campaign at Barnsley in League One, so the Tykes’ man could be a man in demand if they seek to offload him a year early.

Barnsley fans, what should you do with McGeehan?