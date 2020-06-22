Crawley Town have released ex-QPR and Swindon Town defender Jamie Sendles-White, as announced by their official club website this afternoon.

The Reds have become the latest Football League side to publish their retained list, having also announced that Ibrahim Meite, Josh Payne and Jimmy Smith will also be leaving the club as free agents.

Crawley have also offered new deals to Panutche Camará, Ollie Palmer and Dannie Bulman as they look to keep the first-team trio on the books for next season.

Their Technical Director Erdem Konyar has told their website: “I’d like to thank the released players for all their efforts whilst wearing a Crawley shirt over the past season. Their efforts across the league and in the cup were invaluable and we wish them every success in their future careers.

“The club would like to go on record in extending their thanks to Jimmy, Ibrahim, Josh and Jamie for their services to the club. All their efforts have been greatly appreciated and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Sendles-White, who is 26 years old, only joined the League Two side last summer and made 17 appearances for them in all competitions this past season.

He started his career at QPR and had loan spells away from the Championship side at Mansfield Town and Hamilton Academical.

He left the R’s on a permanent deal in 2015 and had two seasons at Swindon Town before dropping into non-league to have stints at Leyton Orient, St Albans City and Torquay United.

Crawley offered him a route back into the Football League last year but Sendles-White will now have to weigh up his option as a free agent over the coming months.

