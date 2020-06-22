Hull City are a club on the slide, it is a downward slide as such. They are a club on a terrible run at the moment. The 1-0 loss at home to Charlton last Saturday was their 10th in 12 games. Many are critical of the club, and it is criticism that has come to sting local news source, the Hull Daily Mail.

The Tigers have only salvaged 2 points from a possible 36 on offer over their last dozen games. In the cold light of day, that sort of form gives anyone with an affiliation to the club the right to complain.

However, it is that very criticism which has seen the Hull Daily Mail/Hull Live banned from the KCOM Stadium and denied access to manager Grant McCann or the playing squad. That sort of denial of access can only come from on high – from the club owners themselves.

Fans of the East Yorkshire club have long been critical of the way that the club is being run behind the scenes. This has led to numerous protests and calls for the club’s owners, the Allams, to cut their ties and sell up.

That doesn’t look likely to happen, the Allams having delivered a thick-skinned response to calls for them to leave. Now it seems that any criticism is being met with the same flat-bat approach with local press being on the receiving end.

The decision to ban the Hull Daily Mail/Hull Live from games at the KCOM and access to McCann and his squad has not gone done well with those commenting on Twitter. Here are some of the responses to Phillips Buckingham’s tweets.

Local Hull press banned from club  Twitter reacts

Is this a step too far for the Allams? Time for them to leave?

Yes, definitely.

Destroying the club.

No, not at all.

They own the club.