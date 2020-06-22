Fulham hold an option to extend Denis Odoi’s contract at the club by a further 12 months, as detailed on their official club website last summer.

The experienced defender’s current deal expires at the end of the month but the Championship promotion hopefuls can keep him for another season if they want to.

Odoi, who is 32 years old, joined the London side in 2016 and has since played over 100 games for them.

He adds more options and depth into their defensive department and is a useful player for Scott Parker to have in his squad. The full-back also has experience of gaining promotion having helped the club go up in 2018 under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Fulham are currently 3rd in the league and seven points off the automatic promotion places after their 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford on Saturday.

Odoi will play a key part in their push for an immediate return to the top flight this summer ahead of potentially staying for a fifth season next term.

The once-capped Belgium international had spent his whole career to date in his native country before moving to Craven Cottage, having previously played for the likes of OH Leuven, Sint Truiden, Anderlecht and Lokeren.

At the age of 32, Odoi could still have another few years ahead of him in the game and keeping him at Fulham for another season would be a boost for Parker’s side.

His contract situation is one to keep an eye on for Fulham fans.

Should Fulham keep Odoi for another 12 months?