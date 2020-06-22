After 15 years at Leeds United, youngster Matthew Downing (tweet – below) has announced his departure from the club.

Been a crazy 15 years full of ups and downs, some great memories with some great people. Thanks to those @LUFC that have helped me to develop as a player and person. Can’t wait to get started ⚽️🏃🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/A7Dv3Zwqr5 — Matthew Downing (@MatthewDownin14) June 22, 2020

Downing won Leeds United’s Apprentice of the Year in 2016 as a 16-year-old and as a first-year scholar. On winning this award, the youngster said:

“It’s a very prestigious award – people who have won it in the last couple of years have gone on to have very good careers. I’m buzzing with it. In my second year as a scholar, I want to push on and try to get a professional contract.“

He suffered an injury hell which kept him out for 19 months, returning in September 2018. Three months later, in January 2019 and he was back under treatment after breaking his leg.

Gutted! Not what I needed at all to break my leg just as things were coming together again! But just gotta keep smiling and a huge thanks to my family, friends, coaches and physios for all your support over the last 24 hours! I’ll be back sooner rather than later 👍🏽⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IczCmy1bfH — Matthew Downing (@MatthewDownin14) January 6, 2019

Now all of that is behind him, and with a packed Leeds United line-up ahead of him, Downing has decided to move on and Bradford Park Avenue is his destination.

Commenting on the move, Downing said:

“I’m buzzing to have been given the opportunity to join BPA for the next season. After speaking to people at the club, family and friends, the chance to get on board with the club’s plans is one that really excites me. I have played with and against a few of the players previously and heard great things about working with Mark and Danny. I’m looking forward to getting started with lads and hopefully making a good impression.”

His new manager, Mark Bower, said of his capture:

“Matty is a player who was highly regarded throughout his many years at Leeds United and we are delighted he has signed for The Avenue. Being naturally left-sided, Matty gives balance to the squad. When speaking with Matty it was clear he has the determination and ambition to be an asset to us.”

So, it is goodbye Elland Road and hello new challenge as Matthew Downing faces up to a new future in football.

