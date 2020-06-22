Marcelo Bielsa is seen by many in football as one of the most luminary coaches in world football. One man who ranks him highly is Mauricio Pochettino, the former Spurs boss who played under him at Newells Old Boys in Argentina. Now, according to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Bielsa has made contact with Pochettino to pick his brains about Spurs starlet Juan Foyth.

Argentinian defender Foyth is being touted by many as a player who Leeds United are considering bringing to the club next season. In his linked article, Veysey reaffirms that Leeds “are monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation as he prepares to quit Tottenham this summer.”

The 10-cap Argentinian international has a contract that runs until the end of June 2022. However, some say that he is becoming frustrated with the lack of exposure to first-team football that he is getting at Spurs. This season has seen him make just four Premier League appearances for Jose Mourinho’s North London outfit, gaining just 65 minutes of on-pitch action.

Whilst those appearances and time have been augmented by exposure in the Champions League (3 games-197 minutes), that is not regular enough football for a player of his stature with international ambitions.

Veysey, referencing ‘a Leeds source’ says that Football Insider has been told that Bielsa has made contact with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in order to glean some insider info on the youngster.

Veysey writes that “Bielsa has reached out to countryman and long-time ally Pochettino for information about their fellow Argentine.”

Since signing for Spurs for nearly £12million at the end of August 2017, Foyth has made just 32 appearances for them. With Leeds United looking for a defender with ball-playing capabilities when Ben White returns to Brighton, they could do much worse than look at Tottenham youngster Foyth.

Is Juan Foyth the sort of player Leeds United should be linked with?