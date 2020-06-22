Bolton Wanderers remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Keith Hill. Here is an updated five potential candidates for the job-

Ian Evatt- The ex-QPR, Blackpool and Chesterfield defender has guided Barrow to promotion to the Football League. However, could he swap for next season’s League Two rivals this summer?

Sol Campbell- The current Southend United boss is being linked with a move back to the North-West. He managed fourth tier side Macclesfield Town in the 2018/19 campaign and guided the Cheshire outfit to safety on the final day of the season.

Ryan Lowe- He fits the bill for Bolton as he has won promotion to League One for two consecutive seasons with Bury last year and then Plymouth Argyle this term. He could prove tough to lure away from Home Park this summer as he looks to build on their promotion.

Chris Powell- The ex-Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Southend United boss is currently available after leaving his position as assistant manager of Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag. He could be eager to return to management and is an option for the Trotters as they look for someone to lead them into next season.

Gary Bowyer- He is experienced in the lower leagues and may be considered by Bolton. The 48 year old guided Blackpool to promotion from League Two in 2017 and has also previously managed Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City.

The Bolton job could be an admirable proposition to managers as they look to re-build and climb back up the leagues.

Do you think Bolton will gain promotion from League Two?