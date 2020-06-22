According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Brentford are set to snap up Rochdale’s former Liverpool midfield prospect Jordan Williams on what they say is a three-year deal.

After signing from Wrexham in 2009 as a 13-year-old, Williams went into the fabled Liverpool youth system. He progressed through the age groups at Anfield, featuring 39 times for the Under-23s, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

As would be expected, the array of stars in front of him at Anfield held him back and he only made one appearance for the Reds – a 41 minute EFL Cup appearance in the 16-15 penalty win over Middlesbrough in 2014.

Williams gained experience out on loan at Notts County and Swindon Town before a loan at Rochdale (August 2017-January 2018) preceded a free transfer to the Dale in August 2018.

Now Veysey, referencing a ‘Brentford source’ writes that the West London outfit “have offered a three-year contract to Williams in an attempt to entice him to the capital.”

As it stands, his season is at an end what with Rochdale’s League One campaign falling victim to the curtailment of the league due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His deal, due to run out on June 30, means that Williams can effectively walk away from the club in eight days. This looks to have prompted Brentford’s decision to move for the former Liverpool youngster.

The Bees have a degree of renown for picking up talented players from other clubs, developing them in-house and then selling them on. There is no insight into whether this is their line of thought in this case but the Londoners are said to be “in advanced talks” with the defensive midfielder.

