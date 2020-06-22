Jake Clarke-Salter has made 19 appearances for Birmingham City on loan in all competitions this season.

The Chelsea defender is likely to be loaned out again by Frank Lampard’s side for the next campaign so should the Blues try and lure him back to the Midlands?

Clarke-Salter, who is 22 years old, adds more options and depth to Birmingham’s defensive department and would benefit from another year of regular football.

He still has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but faces a tough ask in ever breaking into their first-team in the future.

Birmingham could consider bringing him back to St. Andrew’s for next season as he has generally impressed in the games he has played this term. He is calm and composed on the ball, can pass it out from the back and looks to have a bright future in the game.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has played twice for their senior side so far in his career, as well as having loan spells away at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland and Vitesse in the past.

Clarke-Salter has slotted in nicely into Birmingham’s side this term and is becoming well-liked by their fans. Although they will have a new manager next season with Pep Clotet leaving this summer, could whoever their new boss will be try and re-sign him from Chelsea?

Birmingham will be eager to push on into the promotion picture and bringing him in again would be a statement of intent.

Should Birmingham try and re-sign Clarke-Salter?