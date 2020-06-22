Barry Douglas was a surprise purchase for Leeds United when he arrived from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of last season. The Scot signed for the Whites in what was said to be a £3million move. He joined after a stellar season with Wolves.

His 2017/18 season at Wolves was his first in English football after a spell in European football with Lech Poznan and, just prior to joining the Black Country club, Konyaspor of the Turkish Super Lig. His return to Wolves saw him score 5 goals and add an astonishing 14 assists.

He’s not really replicated that form in either of the two seasons for Leeds, his only contributions being 5 assists across 27 appearances last season. This season, injury has robbed him of a lot of game time, Douglas only featuring 11 times for a total of 438 minutes in United’s 2019/20 campaign.

The Scot is currently out injured again, missing the Cardiff defeat on Sunday. However, there was good news on that front courtesy of this tweet from Phil Hay ahead of yesterday’s game:

It's a muscle strain keeping Barry Douglas out today. He's due back in training next week. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 21, 2020

That news will reassure some Leeds United fans who would see the former Scotland international as a dependable player, the likes of who will be needed in this congested run-in towards the end of the season.

He might be down the depth chart at Elland Road in his accustomed left-back role being behind Stuart Dallas and Gjanni Alioski but he’s still a dependable option. He also gives the Whites that added security at the back should either Alioski or Dallas suffer injury or be needed elsewhere.

Does Barry Douglas still have something to offer Leeds United?