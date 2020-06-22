Stephen Kingsley has wished Hull City good luck for the future after departing the club last week. The left-back has sent the below message on his Twitter account:

Twitter: https://t.co/MpDzlUEYTS (@stephokingsley)

The Scotland international was released by the Championship strugglers last week alongside Eric Lichaj and Jackson Irvine.

Kingsley, who is 25 years old, has said he is “very grateful” to have been a part of the Tigers but has admitted his frustration of injuries during his time at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull signed him in the summer of 2017 from Swansea City following their relegation from the Premier League and he has since made 46 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

He will now have to weigh up his options as free agent over the coming months and find a new club.

Kingsley started his career at Falkirk and went onto make 107 appearances for the Scottish side before earning a move to the top flight with Swansea in June 2014.

He had loan spells away from the Liberty Stadium at Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra in the Football League before playing 19 times for the Swans’ first-team.

Hull lured him away from Wales three years ago but he has struggled to nail down a regular spot with the Tigers due to injuries.

Grant McCann’s side are currently fighting for their Championship lives and slipped into the relegation zone on Saturday after a 1-0 defeat at home to Charlton Athletic. They take on Birmingham City this weekend.



Sad to see Kingsley go, Hull fans?