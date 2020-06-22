Wigan Athletic could be selling Josh Windass to Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent deal this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Wigan. Keen on Whiteman at Doncaster. Willing to spend. Could be selling Josh Windass to Sheff Wed in summer. (@reluctantnicko)

Nixon than also confirmed the Owls have a chance of landing him over the coming months in a later tweet:

Twitter: Yes https://t.co/23dcvUZzGG (@reluctantnicko)

Windass, who is 26 years old, joined Garry Monk’s side on loan in the January transfer window and has since made four appearances for the Yorkshire side, scoring twice.

He still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium but may be on the move to Hillsborough permanently as the Latics look to get a fee for him and not lose him for nothing in 2021.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Sheffield Wednesday with plenty of comings and going expected. They have a number of first-team players out of contract soon, such as Fernando Forestieiri and Kieran Lee, and could sport a new-look side next term.

Signing Windass on a permanent deal would be a shrewd bit of business by Monk. He would add more options and depth going forward and something different to what they have now.

Prior to his move to Wigan in 2018, the Hull-born forward had previously had spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Accrington Stanley and Rangers.

