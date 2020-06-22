Speaking to the MK Citizen, MK Dons manager Russell Martin has said that Norwich City striker Carlton Morris is interested in returning to the club.

Upon the curtailment of the League One season, MK Dons bid farewell to loan man Carlton Morris. The Norwich City striker joined the club in the January transfer window to bolster Russell Martin’s attacking options.

Now, with his MK Dons loan over, it has been claimed that Morris is keen to return to the League One side this summer. MK Dons boss Russell Martin has said that Morris is hoping to return, adding that the club will do what they can to try and strike a deal with Norwich over a deal.

Speaking to the MK Citizen, he said:

“Carlton would like to come back, so it’s up to us to try and work out a deal to do that. I can’t definitely say he will come back, Norwich will ultimately decide what his future is. If they end up getting relegated, they might want him there next season.

“We have to be patient, but we all share the vision of him in an MK Dons shirt next season and I know if he is surplus to requirements at Norwich next season, his first choice and priority would be us. Hopefully, we will see him next season.

“He made a really big impact on and off the pitch. He’s a fantastic character and a top striker in League One. He knows what he needs to improve, and he recognises we know and understands him as a group and we can maximise what he has. “

Morris played in 10 games across all competitions for MK Dons, scoring two goals after switching from Rotherham United in January. He has plenty of Football League experience, previously spending time on loan with Oxford United, York City, Rotherham and Shrewsbury Town.

