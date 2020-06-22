QPR have confirmed on their official club website that Spurs pair Luke Amos and Jack Clarke will remain on loan with the club until the end of the season.

Upon the restart of the season, Championship clubs have had to secure fresh agreements to extend the deals of both loan players and out of contract players. QPR have seen captain Grant Hall released but now, it has been confirmed that two of the R’s loan players will remain until the end of the season.

QPR confirmed on their official club website on Monday that loan pair Luke Amos and Jack Clarke will both see out the season. Amos and Clarke are both on loan from Spurs, with Clarke joining in January after a difficult return to Leeds United and Amos joining in the summer.

Amos, 23, has played in 27 games across all competitions for QPR since joining. He has started in 20 Championship matches, with his only two goals coming in a 5-3 loss to Barnsley. The Spurs man has mainly featured in defensive midfield, also appearing slightly further forward as a centre midfielder as well as at left-back when needed.

Clarke only joined in January so has only managed five appearances for QPR. He signed after a difficult first half of the season on loan with Leeds and has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting 11 under Mark Warburton, with all of his appearances coming off the bench.

With Amos and Clarke secured until the end of the campaign, the pair will be hoping to help QPR to a strong finish to the season. Rangers currently sit in 13th place on 50 points, seven away from the top six and nine away from the bottom three.

