Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Cardiff was a sobering one for Leeds United. The opportunity to stretch further away from the playoff pack after Fulham’s loss at home to Brentford was lost. Now the Whites face a home tie against the Cottagers in what could be termed a ‘six-pointer.

A win of a return to Elland Road would open up a ten-point lead over the playoff pack. It will be a weekend where the current Championship top four face off against each other, West Brom taking on a handy Brentford outfit.

Leeds head into that game carrying four injury concerns, two of which can be dismissed. It is accepted that Adam Forshaw is going to play no part in the next eight games as he continues his rehabilitation from a hip operation. It is also looking likely that the same applies to French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin who has injury worries of his own to contend with.

There is better news for Leeds United’s coaching staff with the other two injury concerns: Pablo Hernandez and Barry Douglas. Douglas is confirmed as carrying a slight calf muscle injury and is reported readying for reintroduction to training this coming week with Fulham approaching.

Douglas, as this season shows, has only played a bit part in Leeds United plans. For Hernandez, it’s a whole different kettle of fish. He’s the creative wizard for Leeds United and his magic can unpick an opponent quicker than you can say abracadabra. He’s played less this season but still has 6 goals and 6 assists to his name.

He was missed against Cardiff, that much is for sure. Pablo is another feted to be returning to training and is pencilled in, thankfully, for this Saturday’s game against the Cottagers at an Elland Road packed with 15,000 crowdies and authentic stadium noise.

Will Pablo Hernandez make a difference against Fulham on Saturday?