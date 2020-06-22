Leeds United suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on Sunday but despite the disappointment of the loss they at least had other results going their way with West Bromwich Albion failing to win and Fulham losing to Brentford.

However, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has revealed further concerns for Leeds regarding a possible injury to versatile forward Tyler Roberts.

With second choice striker Jean-Kevin Augustin struggling with a hamstring injury, this leaves the Whites with no real back-up to Patrick Bamford.

Roberts replaced Spaniard Pablo Hernandez who was ruled out through injury, with him expecting to be back in time for the game against promotion rivals Fulham.

However, Roberts has proven himself to be a key player for Leeds at times this season and he is a very good option to have for Marcelo Bielsa, not least for his ability to play in several positions.

On Sunday, it was noticed by journalist Hay as well as by some Leeds supporters that Roberts kept holding his groin at times throughout the match, as well as suffering with cramp towards the end of the game.

we’ll need to see about him. Did seem to be holding his groin after that challenge in the first half and was struggling with cramp towards the end — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 22, 2020

Due to the lengthy three-month break, most players will be more susceptible to muscle injuries and with Roberts’ poor injury record since his arrival at Elland Road, should he indeed be suffering with another issue, this could pose problems for manager Marcelo Bielsa.

An option for the Argentine would be young striker Ryan Edmondson, but to launch him into the first-team reckoning at such a crucial stage of the season could be too much pressure for someone with very little experience.

Hopefully, any injury to Roberts will be minor, as any further depletions to the squad could prove to be a real problem for Leeds during the run-in.

Would Tyler Roberts be a big miss for Leeds United?