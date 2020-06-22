Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk is set to announce deals for three players today with on-loan trio Connor Wickham, Jacob Murphy and Alessio Da Cruz all expected to remain until the end of the season as reported by The Star.

Wickham scored for the Owls as they drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday whilst Murphy and Da Cruz both played important roles for Wednesday.

As it stands, Wednesday only have 14 senior outfield players including teenagers Alex Hunt and Osaze Urhoghide who are contracted to see out the season with the Sheffield based club.

Under new rules, clubs are allowed to extend deals for loan players until the season ends due to the delay in completing the campaign due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following the game on Saturday, Monk explained the situation in regards to their loan players. “That should be all done by Monday I believe.”

“All those players are keen to do it, their parent clubs have allowed it.”

“They’re going to contribute, they’ve come back in really good condition, all of them. They are some of the fittest players in the squad, the loan players and a big emphasis in this period is going to be fitness.”

“You can see that from the players who played today and I think we dealt with that really well.”

Wickham’s goal came from Da Cruz’s corner and Monk believes that the striker on loan from Crystal Palace is benefitting from being more match fit than before.

“He’s come back fit, sharper than before. You’ve got to understand with Connor, when he came in before he hadn’t been playing games or getting many minutes.”

“He was a lot sharper and you can see that in the way he’s been in training the last few weeks and he deserved his goal. It was an excellent performance.”