Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged West Bromwich Albion to continue pursuing Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson in an interview with Football Insider.

The Baggies are amongst a host of clubs interested in the signing of Robinson along with West Ham United and Whelan is a huge admirer of the youngster.

A move to AC Milan looked a certainty in January until the deal collapsed due to issues surrounding his medical but the left-back has a long list of admirers thanks to a number of impressive displays this season.

Whelan believes that a number of clubs will be looking at Robinson this summer and praised the 22-year-old. “He’s at the right age, he’s taken interest from one of the giants in Italy, hasn’t he?”

“I’ve watched him play many times last season and this season, fantastic competitor, got pace, very good defender, great awareness, good in one-on-ones, loves to get forward as well and he looks like he’s got that aggression that you want.”

“He is one player that I’m sure that not just AC Milan and not just West Brom will be looking at because he’s got so much talent. He’s one of these players you’d hate to come up against because he ticks every single box.”

“He’s good in the air, he’s got loads of pace – wingers these days have the pace but he matches them.”

Robinson has seven caps for the USA under his belt despite his tender age and has been a regular for Paul Cook this season having made 30 appearances for the Latics.

The left-back hasn’t played since January with him currently undergoing treatment for the heart problem which was detected during his medical but it looks highly likely that Wigan will face a real battle to retain one of their star players this summer.

