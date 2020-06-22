Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has bemoaned ‘stoppages’ in their defeat to Cardiff City and believes this was one of the main reasons they struggled as reported by Leeds Live.

Leeds lost 2-0 to Cardiff in what was the most shocking result of the weekend in the Championship and allowed West Bromwich Albion to reclaim top spot.

This weekend’s round of fixtures saw a new rule which meant clubs were allowed to make five substitutions as opposed to the usual three in order to help maintain fitness levels following the lengthy three-month break.

Bielsa has claimed that the extra stoppages and drinks breaks disrupted his team in their defeat in Wales.

“We played few minutes in this match,” the head coach said. “If you consider the substitutions, interruptions with water and when the referee stopped for injured players, it is one of the matches where we play few minutes.”

“That is like that. We should know and we should accept some, usually, you play 60, 65 minutes, but in some matches you play fewer minutes than this.”

STRANGE MATCH

“Even though we had conditions to win the match, if we didn’t win the match, it was not for the interruptions and the few real minutes we played. “There are other reasons we didn’t win the match.”

“It was a good opportunity for us, we couldn’t take advantage. It was a strange match, not normal,” Bielsa continued.

“They shot twice and scored twice. It’s not normal. Another thing we could have resolved. We lacked unbalanced situation in the middle of the pitch. We think, for all the possession and control we had, we could have created clearer chances. Quantity and quality.”

Despite the result in South Wales, Leeds dominated possession and created many chances but unfortunately couldn’t find the back of the net. This could have been due to rustiness which is to be expected following the breakup of the season.

However, to claim ‘stoppages’ as one of the things that didn’t help is maybe a little harsh considering every team in the Championship had the same rules and circumstances in their games.

