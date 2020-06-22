Coventry City are set to make a contract offer to Aston Villa’s Callum O’Hare, according to a report by Coventry Live.

The midfielder spent this past season on loan with the Sky Blues and helped them gain promotion from League One.

O’Hare, who is 22 years old, is out of contract at Villa Park this summer and Mark Robins’ side are keen on signing him on a permanent basis.

He made 39 appearances for Coventry on loan and chipped in with four goals and seven assists.

O’Hare’s future at Villa is hanging in the balance with it unknown what league they will be in next term, therefore, the Sky Blues are looking to try and tempt him away from the Midlands side with an offer this week.

The ex-England Under-20 international has risen up through the youth ranks at Villa and has made nine appearances for their first-team to date.

He spent time out on loan in League Two at Carlisle United during the second-half of the 2018/19 season before Dean Smith decided to loan him out again to Coventry this past term.

O’Hare slotted in nicely into the Sky Blues’ starting XI and bringing him to the club on a permanent basis would boost their chances of success in the Championship.

Coventry will be excited for their return to the second tier and will have to be smart in their recruitment.

