Blackburn Rovers are ‘drawing up’ a contract offer for Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Championship side are ready to make their move for their long standing transfer target.

McLaughlin, who is 32 years old, is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of this month.

Blackburn are in need of one or two new goalkeepers this summer with current number one Christian Walton due to go back to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion, whilst second choice Jayson Leutwiler’s deal is expiring soon.

The experienced stopper joined Sunderland in 2018 and impressed for them in the last campaign, making 55 appearances in all competitions to help the North-East side get to the League One Play-Off final. He has since retained his place between the sticks this past term.

McLaughlin started his career in non-league with spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic and Harrogate Town before he was snapped up by Bradford City in 2008.

The 6ft 3inc ‘keeper went onto become a key player for the Bantams and played 145 times for them. Burton Albion signed him in 2014 and he helped the Brewers gain back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship during his three years at the club.

He moved up to Scotland to join Hearts after staying up in the second tier with Burton in 2017 and stayed with the Edinburgh side for a year before signing for Sunderland under Jack Ross.

McLaughlin is a solid goalkeeper and would fit the bill for Rovers.

