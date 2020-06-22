Speaking to Football Insider, Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips has said he believes that his former side should take a chance on signing Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates this summer.

Having starred out on loan with Swindon Town, Rotherham United striker Jarry Yates has been linked with a summer transfer. Yates is out of contract and – as covered here on The72 – League One sides Sunderland and Blackpool have been said keen.

Now, former Sunderland star Kevin Phillips has offered comment on his former side’s rumoured pursuit of Yates. Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips has said that he believes the Rotherham man would be “a real good signing”. He said:

“I do not think it is a huge jump. There is always a slight concern jumping up a league. I had it when I jumped from the Championship to the Premier League and I did not struggle.

“Sunderland will do their homework and they will not make a move unless they believed he was up to it. They will do their background checks and they will analyse videos until they are blue in the face.

“At Sunderland, he would be playing with a better class of players and get more chances.

“The kid knows where the back of the net is so it could turn out to be a real good signing. Look at me when I went to Sunderland. No one had heard of me but I did not turn out too bad! It would be a slight gamble but quite possibly a chance worth taking.”

Yates, 23, is out of contract this summer and after such an impressive campaign, it is unsurprising to see that he is attracting transfer interest. Yates netted 14 goals in 35 appearances for Swindon, laying on one assist in the process.

