According to a report from Gloucestershire Live, Cheltenham Town are set to face competition for the signature of Aston Villa loanee Jake Doyle-Hayes, with League One sides said keen.

Aston Villa youngster Jake Doyle-Hayes has been putting in some impressive performance out on loan with Cheltenham Town. The 21-year-old midfielder has spent this season on loan with the League Two side and now, reports have emerged making claims about his immediate future.

Doyle-Hayes is out of contract this summer and Gloucestershire Live says the youngster is set to leave Aston Villa once his deal expires. Loan club Cheltenham have been said keen on a permanent deal for the 21-year-old.

However, the report adds that League One sides are also interested in signing Doyle-Hayes this summer.

With Cheltenham Town, Doyle-Hayes has played in 34 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing six assists. He has impressed in the middle of the park for Michael Duffy’s side, playing in either defensive midfielder or slightly further forward as a central midfielder.

Doyle-Hayes previously spent a short stint on loan with Cambridge United in his first spell away from Aston Villa. He played in six games for the club while with Cambridge for the second half of the 2018/19 season.

With Aston Villa, the midfielder has mainly played for the Under-23s. However, he has also featured for the senior side, playing three times, all coming in the EFL Cup.

With Doyle-Hayes attracting attention, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. Fans of League One clubs, is Doyle-Hayes a player you would like to see your team sign this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

