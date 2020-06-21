Leeds United would have been hoping that Sunday’s game was a case of taking advantage of Fulham losing against Brentford by taking all three points at the Principality Stadium. The trouble was, bogey side Cardiff had other thoughts and it was the Bluebirds who took the spoils with a 2-0 home victory.

A Leeds United win would have taken them 10 clear of Fulham who they meet next Saturday at Elland Road. Now they are going into a tough battle against the Cottagers on the back of a loss.

They will also go into that game knowing that whilst they dominated possession, they did not finish off what chances they fashioned. What’s worse than that is that Cardiff’s two goals came off the back of individual mistakes by Leeds United players.

Cardiff’s first goal, scored by Junior Hoilett, came from a too nonchalant attempt at a flick-on by Kalvin Phillips in midfield. Hoilett seized onto the ball, drove at a retreating Leeds defence before lashing the ball past a helpless Meslier. The second goal, scored by Robert Glatzel, came after a Liam Cooper pass sold Gjanni Alioski short. It was worked to Glatzel who took a few strides and lashed it beyond Meslier.

However, one player getting more than his fair share of pelters is Patrick Bamford who had another of those frustrating afternoons in Wales. Yes, he toiled but it was toil in vain and he failed to do what strikers are expected to do – score goals.

It was definitely something that drew opinion from former professional football, and boxer, Curtis Woodhouse. This is what Woodhouse tweeted on Bamford and his contribution:

Bamford isn’t good enough, gives his all but he’s just not up to that level Leeds United need. After this seasoning I think they will sell him, I certainly would — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) June 21, 2020

Anything like this is bound to stir the Leeds United supporter base up and that was certainly the case here. These are just a handful of the responses that Whites fans have left on Woodhouse’s brutal appraisal of Bamford’s worth to the club.

Who would buy him, he’ll go on a FREE — Sean (@ROI_LUFC) June 21, 2020

And that’s coming from a pro so us the fans and players think the same, purely as a striker he is not good enough simple as that — Robert James (@Robertkas86) June 21, 2020

Mate everyone has been saying that for the last 2 seasons. Lovely kid, but not a striker. — …………!! (@AndyBulleyment) June 21, 2020

When he does it goes back post — Andy Gott (@gottlegend) June 21, 2020

Strange one. When he has been off it like today I do agree but normally when he isn’t playing for some reason defensively we aren’t the same. Strange player and very hard to judge. — David Taylor (@TaylorDee93) June 21, 2020

Couldn’t get rid of him on my FM save curt, would not leave at all 😂😂 — Damon Walters (@damo149) June 21, 2020

Bielsa favourite but is Bamford good enough for Leeds United?