According to a report from West London Sport, QPR midfielder Geoff Cameron is set to sign a contract extension to keep him at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium for another season.

QPR could be in for a challenging transfer window. Club captain Grant Hall will be leaving the club at the end of his contract, while the R’s face a fight if they want to keep star men Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel as well.

Now, however, a positive update has emerged regarding the future of one of QPR’s star players. Midfielder Geoff Cameron, who is out of contract this summer, is reportedly set to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

West London Sport have reported that Cameron is set to stay for another year, with Rangers triggering an option to extend his contract by 12 months.

Cameron, 34, has been with Queens Park Rangers since the summer of 2018. He first joined the club on loan from Stoke City and after a successful first campaign with the club, QPR opted to bring him in permanently on a free transfer the following summer.

In his time with QPR, Cameron has played in 48 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and laying on two assists. The experienced American can play in either defensive midfield or as a centre-back, also filling in at right-back when called upon.

Now, with the news of Cameron’s rumoured extension emerging, it awaits to be seen when the deal is confirmed by the club.

