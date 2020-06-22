Speaking to Sky Sports (quotes via Leeds Live), pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has called for Leeds United to “forget about” their style for the promotion run-in.

Leeds United’s return to action did not go as planned. They were defeated 2-0 by Cardiff City as Marcelo Bielsa’s side put in a lacklustre performance in their long-awaited return.

Goals from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel secured all three points for the Bluebirds, who moved level on points with 6th-placed Bristol City. Leeds remain seven points clear of 3rd placed Fulham, with West Brom sitting at the top on goal difference.

After a poor performance, pundit and manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has called on Bielsa to make a change for the promotion run-in. Speaking to Sky Sports, Hasselbaink – former manager of QPR and Northampton Town – has said that the Whites need to ditch their style for the remainder of the season.

He said:

“We are at the business end of the league. It is important for Leeds to win four of five games, but we all know that Leeds is about style. At this moment in time, forget about style. I’m not saying they have to change their identity, but they have to become more business-like.

“Their final pass was just not good enough. They got to the box, but when they got to the box, it was a little bit slow. The passes that are normally very simple for them, they just didn’t go through.”

Leeds will be looking to bounce back with victory next weekend. They face Fulham in a crucial match in the race for automatic promotion, so Bielsa will be looking to fix the problems in time for next week’s important tie.

