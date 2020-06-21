Leeds United entered this game hoping to get something out of it and take advantage of Fulham slipping up against fellow playoff contenders Brentford. The Whites were level on points (71) at the top with West Brom, the Baggies taking top spot on account of goal difference.

United had looked slick in training, full of intent and powerful running. However, as well as being something of a bogey team to Leeds, Cardiff are no mugs. They are marshalled well as a side under tenacious manager Neil Harris.

First half: Cardiff City 1 – 0 Leeds United

It was a half where visitors Leeds started somewhat slowly but soon got into the swing of things. Cardiff applied the early pressure, asking questions of Leeds at the back and the Whites had a lot of defending to do.

Once Leeds got the ball, they started to work openings of their own, applying their own pressure and creating a series of corners and half-chances. However, the Whites may have had Cardiff creaking but they never really had them rocking too badly.

Leeds did have their chances with Liam Cooper (20′) nodding over and Luke Ayling (32′) having a header hacked off the line. Four minutes later, Cardiff took the lead against the run of play.

Kalvin Phillips tried to flick a ball in midfield and it was picked up by Cardiff. Junior Hoilett rant at a retreating Leeds defence before lashing a 20-yard shot past young keeper Illan Meslier to put the hosts in front. The last flurries of the half saw a slew of yellow card for Helder Costa and Kalvin Phillips with Cardiff pair Albert Adomah and Hoilett.

Second half: Cardiff City 2 – 0 Leeds United

Leeds started the second 45 as they played the first – in possession and looking to make control of the ball count. However, Cardiff weren’t going to park the bus and Callum Paterson (52′) glanced a header just wide of the Leeds United goal.

Leeds has Ben White carded (57′) but still pressed and looked for an equaliser. Alex Smithies came to the Bluebirds rescue (61′), throwing himself in front of the ball with Tyler Roberts looking to get on the end of a deft nod down from Patrick Bamford.

It was Cardiff City who extended their lead (71′) with Liam Cooper’s pass selling Gjanni Alioski short. The ball was worked to Cardiff’s giant sub Robert Glatzel who took it into the area and smashed it past Meslier and in off the post.

That brought Ian Poveda on for his Leeds United debut (77′), the former Manchester City youngster replacing Costa on the right flank. Six minutes later (83′) Robbie Gotts came on, replacing Mateusz Klich. Cardiff rode a few late Leeds flurries to see the game out and claim all three points on offer.

Leeds United result vs Cardiff result? Anything to get worried about?