Former Coventry City and Wigan Athletic loan man Bright Enobakhare has joined Greek side AEK Athens, the club has confirmed on their official website.

Former Coventry City and Wigan Athletic man Bright Enobakhare left Wolves by mutual consent earlier this summer. His long stay at Molineux came to an end and since, the forward has been on the lookout for a new club.

Now, it has been confirmed that Enobakhare has found a new team. Greek side AEK Athens have swooped in to bring the forward in on a free transfer, with Enobakhare signing a deal until 2023.

“It is a great move and I am happy to be here. To be honest, I searched the internet, like YouTube, for how the team plays and trains, and I think it will fit my gameplay.

“So I’m happy to be here. I don’t want to talk about myself so much, I think the stadium will ‘talk’ about me.”

Enobakhare, 22, will be playing his football outside of the UK for the first time in his career. The forward played 49 times for the Wolves senior team after making his breakthrough, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process. He emerged into the side in 2016 having made his debut in the 15/16 campaign, scoring his first goal on his debut against Barnet.

The vast majority of his playing time has been in the football league, spending time on loan with Coventry City and Wigan Athletic. With the Sky Blues, Enobakhare netted six goals in 18 appearances, but he only played three times for Wigan Athletic, also spending time on loan in Scotland with Kilmarnock.

Now, with his move to Europe confirmed, it will be interesting to see how Enobakhare fares with AEK Athens. Coventry and Wigan fans, is Enobakhare a player you would have liked to see your club sign this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

