The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Manchester City are keen to keep Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson beyond the end of his loan deal with the club.

Man City. Want to keep on Scott Carson. Ideal cover keeper. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 21, 2020

When Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson joined Manchester City on loan last summer, plenty of fans were left surprised at the deal. Carson left the Rams to join City on a temporary deal to act as a cheap third-choice goalkeeper.

Now, it has been claimed that Manchester City are keen to keep Carson on a permanent basis. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported the news on Twitter at the weekend, saying he is the “ideal cover ‘keeper”.

Carson is out of contract this summer and would be available on a free transfer if City were to make a permanent swoop. His departure from Derby last summer seemed to spell the end of his time with the club and it now seems a permanent departure is on the horizon.

The Derby ‘keeper is yet to make an appearance for Manchester City, appearing on the subs bench on 10 occasions for his loan club. Ederson is City’s number one choice in between the sticks, while Claudio Bravo has acted as Pep Guardiola’s number two choice for the majority of the campaign.

With Carson out of contract this summer, it would be surprising if the two parties could not come to terms over a permanent contract. Carson has been with Derby for five years now, signing from Wigan Athletic in 2015. Since then, he has played in 171 games, keeping 60 clean sheets in the process.

