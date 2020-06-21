Former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has been replaced by Robbie Neilson as manager of Scottish Championship club Heart of Midlothian according to Sky Sports sources.

The 46-year-old German coach was appointed Hearts boss in December but he was unable to prevent the club from slipping through the relegation trapdoor.

It is understood that Stendel was free to leave Tynecastle this summer after Hearts’ relegation triggered a release clause in his contract. The Jambos have moved quickly to replace him with former boss Neilson being brought back to Edinburgh, a manager who has twice won the Scottish Championship, once with Hearts.

Despite things not working out for Stendel north of the border, the German was certainly popular in his spell in England with Barnsley. The former striker signed a two-year deal at Oakwell in summer 2018 and guided Barnsley to promotion from Sky Bet League One less than 12 months into his reign. The Tykes opted to sack Stendel in October following a difficult start to life back in the second tier. He left the South Yorkshire club having won 46.97% of his matches in charge.

Stendel famously said his farewells to Barnsley fans by drinking beer with them following his dismissal. That moment highlighted the close relationship which the German had built with the club’s fanbase during his short time at Oakwell.

Is Daniel Stendel a Barnsley legend?