So, it’s back.

More of a soft return as opposed to with a bang, but football, as we have never seen it before is definitely back.

Whether your team has been allowed to play on or not, I am sure you have taken in at least one televised match across the last few days, you may have taken up options to add “fan noise” or maybe you have been selected as a crowd face on the reaction screens, perhaps slightly more bizarre, but maybe you’ve opted to pay to be a cardboard cut-out and sit in the stands, like famous Northampton fan Shaquille O’Neal (yeah, really)

Personally I have watched a few games, across all levels, and I have to say, although it’s not right, it is football and I have definitely missed it. Plus, with no action at my club (Ipswich) I get to watch as a relative neutral.

A few observations I have made, however, which I am sure you’ve all picked up on too, the richer clubs obviously have valued a personal stylist as an essential member of the team, whilst some teams really could have done with a barber on-site; yesterday’s Cardiff versus Leeds showing both ends of the scale today.

Some of the grounds actually look really good when empty, not in a pleasing way, but you can see which grounds are new, or still have character. Once again, notable mention to Northampton and their part-completed stand.

If you turn off the fan noise, it’s upsetting how often the officials get told to “go somewhere else” and the adaptations made to counter certain problems include multi-ball, as well as the fourth official, has an uphill task of controlling the technical areas.

So where do you fall on this all?

Is football really back?