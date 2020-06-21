Leeds United were sitting pretty at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with the score 0-0 against Cardiff City. Then a loose ball in midfield from the usually dependable Kalvin Phillips and Cardiff go one up.

Up to the goal, the Whites had applied pressure and earned corner after corner. However, they couldn’t profit from any of these. Phillps’ mistake allowed Junior Hoilett to run at the Leeds defence and beat Illan Meslier from around 20 yards out.

It was, as many pundits have noted, a goal against the run of play but it is a goal all the same. It is also a goal that the Whites would have wanted to avoid as they looked to take advantage of Fulham’s late collapse and 2-0 loss against Brentford yesterday.

A slew of bookings followed Hoillet’s goal with first Helder Costa (38′) getting a yellow before rapid-fire yellows for Cardiff pair Albert Adomah (42′) and goalscorer Hoilett (43′). There was just enough time to squeeze in a yellow card for Kalvin Phillips (45′) on the stroke of the half.

Leeds going in a goal down was not in the gameplan of Whites fans; it definitely wasn’t. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter as the whistle.

Leeds United fans comment as the White enter half-time 1-0 down.

Here are some of the reactions to this tweet of the half-time score by the club:

HALF TIME: Junior Hoilett's 36th minute strike is the difference between the sides at the break. 1-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 21, 2020

Bamford with a cracking save there — Simon 💙💛 (@ElGaineseo) June 21, 2020

Can we play Bamford CB — Tom (@tom_1992_) June 21, 2020

Let’s hope that it is a game of two halves and not a game of one banjo and one cow’s arse — TheWorldIsCrazy (@davosydney) June 21, 2020

He’s been absolutely brutal and now a red card waiting to happen . Would love to see Shackleton come on for bamford and put Roberts up top . — Decky Crumley (@CrumleyDecky) June 21, 2020

These are some of the ways that Whites fans are reacting to the YEP’s Graham Smyth’s reporting of the half-time score:

HT. 1-0 Frustration for Leeds. Lots of play but a sloppy goal conceded has made life more difficult. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) June 21, 2020

Leeds ha ha can’t even type I’m so petrified — Sacha (@sashkatoon82) June 21, 2020

I’ve missed this — Tom Mount (@mount95) June 21, 2020

Lots hit self destruct button as usual — Cheadle guy (@CheadleWhite) June 21, 2020

Missing a wizard in the middle. — NicholasScottTenor (@scott_tenor) June 21, 2020

This is how fans are taking it in reply to this tweet from Phil Hay of The Athletic:

HT: Cardiff 1 Leeds 0. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 21, 2020

Terminate Bamford’s contract. Better off with 10 men that half. — Davidson (@davidsonconnor_) June 21, 2020

Phillips 2nd yellow incoming, we’ve seen enough of these types of games to predict the rest, Leeds, Leeds Leeds, bang! Cardiff 2-0 — Shane Lonergan (@thrill1978) June 21, 2020

Phillips has been woeful, not one bit of quality and needs taken off before being sent off. Costa is worse than usual and the ref doesn’t like Ben White. — Bert4LeedsUtd (@Bert4Utd) June 21, 2020

It’s not all doom-n-gloom. This Leeds United sense a little hope:

They’ll be knackered soon enough,, won’t be. Long til they stay on the 18 yard line just reliant on defense and tall players etc etc — danny wilson (@beargryllz) June 21, 2020

As did this fan:

Bielsa time now. He’ll get us back in it. Dominated first half. Come on…keep the faith #MOT #lufc — 1970_LUFC (@1970_LUFC) June 21, 2020

