Leeds United were sitting pretty at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with the score 0-0 against Cardiff City. Then a loose ball in midfield from the usually dependable Kalvin Phillips and Cardiff go one up.

Up to the goal, the Whites had applied pressure and earned corner after corner. However, they couldn’t profit from any of these. Phillps’ mistake allowed Junior Hoilett to run at the Leeds defence and beat Illan Meslier from around 20 yards out.

It was, as many pundits have noted, a goal against the run of play but it is a goal all the same. It is also a goal that the Whites would have wanted to avoid as they looked to take advantage of Fulham’s late collapse and 2-0 loss against Brentford yesterday.

A slew of bookings followed Hoillet’s goal with first Helder Costa (38′) getting a yellow before rapid-fire yellows for Cardiff pair Albert Adomah (42′) and goalscorer Hoilett (43′). There was just enough time to squeeze in a yellow card for Kalvin Phillips (45′) on the stroke of the half.

Leeds going in a goal down was not in the gameplan of Whites fans; it definitely wasn’t. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter as the whistle.

