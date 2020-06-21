Middlesbrough could snap up recently released Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Middlesbrough. Ayala has an interest in going back to Spain in summer. Could be snapping up Watmore from Sunderland after he was freed. (@reluctantnicko)

The pacey wide man is weighing up his options over the coming months with him leaving the Stadium of Light at the expiration of his contract.

Middlesbrough are currently fighting for their lives in the Championship and lost 3-0 at home to Swansea City yesterday which leaves them outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

However, that has not stopped Jonathan Woodgate’s side keeping an eye on potential summer recruitment and are they could look to sign Watmore on a free.

Watmore, who is 27 years old, spent seven years at Sunderland having joined them in 2013 from non-league side Altrincham. He made 65 appearances for the Black Cats and chipped in with six goals, as well as having a loan spell away in Scotland at Hibernian in his first season.

The Manchester-born man burst onto the scene in the National League North for Altrincham as a youngster and bagged 15 goals in 58 games for the North-West side to earn a Premier League move to Sunderland.

The North-East outfit have slipped down to League One during Watmore’s time at the club but he has stayed loyal to them during that time. Middlesbrough could now come calling for him this summer.



Middlesbrough fans, do you want Watmore?