Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen has left loan club Bristol City, as announced by the Robins’ official club website this morning.

He is out of contract at parent club Hull at the end of this month and is leaving the KCOM Stadium. He is has ‘other options on the table’ as he is set to become a free agent.

Henriksen, who is 27 years old, fell out-of-favour with the Tigers under Grant McCann this season and was loaned out to Bristol City in the January transfer window.

He made four appearances for Lee Johnson’s side before the season was halted in March and will now no longer see out the rest of the campaign with the Play-Off chasing side.

Johnson has said, as per their website: “Markus has shown his class by making himself available until June 30th when his loan spell expires. He has other options on the table and we have allowed him to leave now. He goes with our blessing.”

Henriksen moved to England in August 2017 to join Hull from AZ Alkmaar, initially on loan but the Yorkshire side made the move permanent six months later.

He couldn’t prevent the Tigers from relegation from the Premier League in his first season but stayed with them in the Championship.

Henriksen was their captain in the last campaign under Nigel Adkins but quickly fell down the pecking order when McCann took over this time last year.

The Norway international is now moving on to a new chapter in his career.

Where will Henriksen go?