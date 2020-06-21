Mansfield Town are interested in signing Swindon Town striker Eoin Doyle this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Mansfield. Major players in the Eoin Doyle race. League Two goal machine. (@reluctantnicko)

The ambitious League Two side are looking to bolster their attacking options by landing the prolific forward for next season.

Doyle, who is 32 years old, scored 26 goals this past season to fire Swindon Town to promotion to League One.

He joined the Robins on loan last summer and Richie Wellens’ side made the deal permanent in the January transfer window. However, the Irishman only penned a contract until the end of the season and he can weigh up his options on a free transfer this summer.

Swindon will be eager to tie him down on a new deal to help prepare for their return to the third tier, but will now have to face competition from Mansfield.

The Stags are expected to have a busy summer as they look to build a squad capable of competing for promotion and there are not many strikers around that are better than Doyle in League Two .

Doyle is a vastly experienced striker in the Football League and has had spells with the likes of Chesterfield, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Portsmouth and Oldham Athletic in the past.

Signing him this summer would be a massive statement of intent by Mansfield, though Swindon will no doubt want to push the boat out themselves to keep him at the County Ground.



Will Mansfield land Doyle?