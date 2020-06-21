Wigan Athletic are ‘keen’ on Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Wigan. Keen on Whiteman at Doncaster. Willing to spend. Could be selling Josh Windass to Sheff Wed in summer. (@reluctantnicko)

Donny could face a battle to hold onto their skipper again this summer.

Whiteman, who is 23 years old, has been a key player for the League One side over the past three seasons. He has been targeted by the likes of Hull City and Huddersfield Town in the past but is now on the radar of Wigan.

The Latics are battling to keep their place in the Championship and moved three points clear off the relegation zone after beating Huddersfield yesterday.

Paul Cook’s men have one eye on summer recruitment already and have set their sights on boosting their midfield options by possibly signing Whiteman.

The Rochdale-born midfielder played for Manchester United as a youngster before switching to Sheffield United, He went onto make 12 appearances for the Blades’ first-team before a loan spell in League Two at Mansfield Town.

Whiteman left Bramall Lane for Doncaster, initially on loan, but the move was made permanent in shortly after. He has since 120 appearances for Darren Moore’s side, chipping in with 16 goals.

Donny tied him down on a new contract in November last year that runs until 2023, but that is not putting off potential suitors as Wigan are the latest club to be linked with a move for him.



Will Wigan land Whiteman?