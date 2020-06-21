Striker Calvin Andrew has been released by Rochdale, as announced on their retained list on their official club website.

The League One side have also announced that Josh Lillis, Ryan McLaughlin, MJ Williams, Callum Camps, Aaron Wilbraham, Matty Gillam and Ian Henderson will leave as free agents.

Andrew, who is 33 years old, will have to weigh up his options over the coming months and find a new club. He spent six years at Rochdale and made 231 appearances, scoring 28 goals in all competitions.

Dale’s manager Brian Barry-Murphy has said, as per their website: “Calvin Andrew has also been an incredible servant to the Club both on and off the pitch. He has been an important part in our success on it, but his work in the community around Rochdale has been second-to-none and he was recently named as the PFA’s League One Community Player of the Year.”

Andrew is a vastly experienced striker and would be a decent option for clubs lower down in the Football League needing attacking options this summer.

He has played over 450 appearances in his career having had spells in the past at Luton Town, Crystal Palace, Port Vale, Mansfield Town and York City.

The forward has been a great servant to Rochdale since 2014 and leaves with their fans’ best wishes. Like many other footballers in the Football League this summer, Andrew will have to bide his time as a free agent.

He will be hoping his experience will aid his search for a new employer.

Were Rochdale right to release Andrew?