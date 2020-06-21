Leeds United find themselves in 2nd place in the Championship table this morning. West Brom’s point against near-neighbours Birmingham City yesterday drew them level with the Whites, the Baggies having a better goal difference.

Today, it’s a game against Cardiff City that faces the Whites. Fulham’s loss yesterday did United many favours, especially considering the two sides meet up at Elland Road next Saturday. Chief amongst these favours was that is preserved the seven points between the two sides.

Last time out, against the Bluebirds, the Whites experienced a rollercoaster of a game. They battered Cardiff in as dominant a passage of football as one has seen from them this season to take a 3-0 lead. That was whittled down in the second half as Leeds just unravelled. The game ended 3-3 with the Whites not even able to take advantage of a Cardiff side reduced to 10 men for the closing stages.

A win today could take Leeds United back to the top by two points but, more importantly, would see them stretch the gap to 3rd to 10 points. The top four sides (West Brom, Leeds, Fulham and Brentford) all face each other next weekend. A win against Fulham would give Leeds a 13 point lead over them with just 21 points left to play for.

That’s all wishful thinking and Leeds United fans thoughts are firmly on today’s midday kickoff. These thoughts are also being played out on Twitter as the team news, expected at 11 am, and kickoff edge closer. Here are some of the thoughts of Leeds United fans this morning.

Leeds United fans thoughts ahead of football return vs Cardiff

I honestly think we’re going to hammer Cardiff today, if we’ve prepared as well as I think we will have then it’s going to be a classic Bielsa demolition. Bielsa will have kept us in peak shape, this won’t be a rusty post lockdown side which is why I am confident! #lufc #bielsa — Ash Cook (@ashcook4) June 21, 2020

This fan answered comedian Jason Manford’s tweet about the perfect Father’s Day:

#LUFC to batter Cardiff today 5-0 but in reality we’ll get robbed 1-0 by a dubious penalty decision — Chris Bramley (@squasher7) June 21, 2020

Gutted I’m not at Cardiff today following the lads. Believe in yourselves we can do this and Keep Fighting. Come on Leeds! #leedunited #lufc #Mot — Follow Me And LUFC (@FollowMeAndLUFC) June 21, 2020

Argh! So much more nervous to play Cardiff today than I was back in March. #lufc — Katy B 💙💛 (@ah_intermission) June 21, 2020

We’ll be quickly into our stride. The results yesterday and the reminder we let Cardiff off the hook in the ER game will give #LUFC the motivation. — Prince of Leodis 💛💙 (@RavReehal) June 21, 2020

Match day is here again. Cardiff v Leeds. Bring it on! Welcome back @LUFC it has been too long! — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) June 21, 2020

@leohassett so…..away win at Cardiff? Then 3 more wins out of remaining 8? Fingers and toes crossed! #LUFC — JoeH (@JPGH001) June 21, 2020

Cardiff? I’d honestly take a draw today 🤔 #lufc — steve white (@StevieLard) June 21, 2020

Surely no-one seriously thinks we’ll get anything from this game? This is Cardiff, right? It’s the hope that kills you. Gah…#notagain #lufc #mot — DG (@welshcentrehalf) June 21, 2020

Feeling optimistic about #lufc players keeping their heads this year for promotion. 4 or 5 wins from the last 9 games should do it. Cardiff away is a crap one usually, but hoping lack of crowd helps us! Either way #emotionalrollercoaster time! — Snacknam (@satnam99) June 21, 2020

The way Bielsa has got the lads playing in training the last few weeks, I can only see us putting another 3 past Cardiff today. Just hope that thay don’t score 3 too again… 🙄 #lufc — Jack Snowden (@JackSnowden18) June 21, 2020

Very nervous this morning, results couldn’t have been much better yesterday but no Pablo & Cardiff away not a happy hunting ground. #lufc — Simon (@TheReaper08) June 21, 2020

Nervous, anxious, excited. We struggle against Cardiff normally, but behind closed doors isn’t normal. It wouldn’t be very Leeds to go 10 points clear though, although it would allow for maximum pain when we mess it up I suppose…. #lufc — Sam Mawer (@SamMawer3) June 21, 2020

Is 2020 Leeds United's year to finally get back to the Premier League?