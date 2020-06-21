Leeds United find themselves in 2nd place in the Championship table this morning. West Brom’s point against near-neighbours Birmingham City yesterday drew them level with the Whites, the Baggies having a better goal difference.

Today, it’s a game against Cardiff City that faces the Whites. Fulham’s loss yesterday did United many favours, especially considering the two sides meet up at Elland Road next Saturday. Chief amongst these favours was that is preserved the seven points between the two sides.

Last time out, against the Bluebirds, the Whites experienced a rollercoaster of a game. They battered Cardiff in as dominant a passage of football as one has seen from them this season to take a 3-0 lead. That was whittled down in the second half as Leeds just unravelled. The game ended 3-3 with the Whites not even able to take advantage of a Cardiff side reduced to 10 men for the closing stages.

A win today could take Leeds United back to the top by two points but, more importantly, would see them stretch the gap to 3rd to 10 points. The top four sides (West Brom, Leeds, Fulham and Brentford) all face each other next weekend. A win against Fulham would give Leeds a 13 point lead over them with just 21 points left to play for.

That’s all wishful thinking and Leeds United fans thoughts are firmly on today’s midday kickoff. These thoughts are also being played out on Twitter as the team news, expected at 11 am, and kickoff edge closer. Here are some of the thoughts of Leeds United fans this morning.

Leeds United fans thoughts ahead of football return vs Cardiff

This fan answered comedian Jason Manford’s tweet about the perfect Father’s Day:

