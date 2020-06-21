Shrewsbury Town want to sign Dunfermline Athletic striker Kevin Nisbet, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The League One side are in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements for next season and have identified the Scottish forward as a key target.

Nisbet, who is 23 years old, is set to be a man in demand this summer after firing 23 goals in all competitions for Scottish Championship side Dunfermline this past season. He is also on the radar of Hibernian and Dundee United.

Shrewsbury are looking to hand him the opportunity of playing in England. Sam Ricketts’ side finished 15th last term in the third tier and are aiming to be in the top half of the table next time around.

Nisbet started his career at Partick Thistle and went onto play 26 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at East Stirlingshire, Ayr United and Dumbarton.

He left the Jags on a permanent basis in 2017 and had a season at Raith Rovers in the Scottish League and was prolific, firing 34 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Nisbet was snapped up by Dunfermline this time last year and has carried on that impressive goal scoring form in the Scottish second tier.

His side will face a major battle to hold onto his services over the coming months. Shrewsbury will have to see off interest from Hibs and Dundee United to land him this summer, though there could also be other clubs in for him as well.

Will Shrewsbury sign Nisbet?