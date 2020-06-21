Stoke City are targeting a move for Hibernian winger Martin Boyle, as per a report by The Sun.

The Potters are ‘ready’ to launch a £1 million bid for the Australian international.

Boyle, who is 27 years old, has been a key player for Hibs over the past five seasons but could be sold this summer for the right price. He only has a year left on his contract at Easter Road, meaning the Scottish Premiership side may sell him to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

Stoke are expected to delve into the Scottish transfer market for reinforcements over the coming months as Michael O’Neill gears up for his first full season in charge at the Bet365 Stadium.

They see Boyle as someone to add more pace and options on the wing, but will have to face competition from fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town for his signature.

The wide man has made 171 appearances for Hibs since moving there and has chipped in with 31 goals. He played a key part in their Scottish Cup trimph in 2016 and their promotion to the top flight a year later.

Boyle started out at Montrose and broke into their first-team as a youngster in the lower leagues before earning a move to Dundee in 2012. He then spent three years on the books at Dens Park before moving to Hibs.

He may now be on his way down the border and into the English second tier, though Stoke’s chances of signing him will depend on whether they stay up this season or not.

