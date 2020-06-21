There’s relegation form and then there’s Hull City’s relegation form. Such has been the drop in form over the last dozen games that no Tigers fan would have been surprised at another defeat yesterday, and a drop into the relegation places in the Sky Bet Championship.

A Charlton side minus their leading scorer Lyle Taylor was still too good for the Tigers, who were yet again proved to be clawless and toothless. Yesterday’s loss was their 10th in the last 12 games, meaning that City have gained only two points from a possible 36 on offer.

There is, obviously, much dissatisfaction around from fans about the performances of the Tigers side. However, there is also a fair degree of anger levelled at the owners, the Allams, for the way they are running the East Yorkshire club.

With the 1-0 win, courtesy of Jason Pearce’s goal, Charlton climbed out of the sucking clutches of the relegation mire and into the safety of a congested lower reaches of the Sky Bet Championship table.

The result was obviously going to have Hull City fans seething and that proved to be the case. here is how Hull City Twitter is seeing things after yesterday’s game.

Hull City fans reactions on Twitter as Tigers drop into the relegation zone

The first set of responses are to this tweet from Hull City at the end of the game.

Here is how Tigers fans responded to what the club posted.

Other Hull City fans are also having their say. Here are some of their thoughts.

