There’s relegation form and then there’s Hull City’s relegation form. Such has been the drop in form over the last dozen games that no Tigers fan would have been surprised at another defeat yesterday, and a drop into the relegation places in the Sky Bet Championship.

A Charlton side minus their leading scorer Lyle Taylor was still too good for the Tigers, who were yet again proved to be clawless and toothless. Yesterday’s loss was their 10th in the last 12 games, meaning that City have gained only two points from a possible 36 on offer.

There is, obviously, much dissatisfaction around from fans about the performances of the Tigers side. However, there is also a fair degree of anger levelled at the owners, the Allams, for the way they are running the East Yorkshire club.

With the 1-0 win, courtesy of Jason Pearce’s goal, Charlton climbed out of the sucking clutches of the relegation mire and into the safety of a congested lower reaches of the Sky Bet Championship table.

The result was obviously going to have Hull City fans seething and that proved to be the case. here is how Hull City Twitter is seeing things after yesterday’s game.

Defeat at the KCOM.#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/KU7KL4pgEh — H u l l C i t y (@HullCity) June 20, 2020

Absolute shambles the lot of you. Worst city team for years — Ashley elsom (@Ashleyelsom1) June 20, 2020

@krisshears I paid £10 whole pounds for this. Honestly I don’t know if I’m more of a clown right now 🤡 — Luke Wilkinson (@LukeyWilko) June 20, 2020

Worst manager and team in years — jed (@JedOXOCube) June 20, 2020

I’m done,

I’m not paying £10 to watch that again,

you’re just embarrassing McCann’s blatant denial of relegation being possible until the last minute cost us dearly and his refusal to change a thing is going to seal our fate he only knows one system and it doesn’t work — RetroKid1966 (@RetroKid1966) June 20, 2020

Sack McCann already he hasn’t got a clue I preferred Slutsky because at least we knew how to attack and create chances — Ryan Elm (@elm_ryan) June 20, 2020

City are a club in serious danger, orchestrated by the allams…. couldn’t care less about what league were in, just want them to go…. their masterplan has come together quite nicely for them hasnt it👏🏻👏🏻 — matty hayward (@MattyHC5) June 20, 2020

Any chance of a refund. £10 utter waste. — Adam (@Adam3600) June 20, 2020

He was always stale — Paul Phillips (@tiger20004) June 20, 2020

I thought we were bad before lockdown. I thought we might show some improvements and some fight. I thought there’s no way we could be any worse. Turns out I was wrong! #hcafc #leagueoneherewecome — Scott Gibson (@gibson0910) June 21, 2020

Embarrassing, clueless, gutless, no leaders, no fight, stubborn manager, no plan b, formation doesn’t work. The list goes on. Well done ehab you hav killed our club league 1 here we come #hcafc — Craig (@24goody) June 21, 2020

Why am I dumb enough to pay a tenner to watch Hull on a stream? They should be paying me to watch it 🙃 #hcafc — Ciaran (@CiaranBulmerTV) June 21, 2020

Where are all the tweets from the players taking responsibility and ownership over the loss today. Why is no one showing any backbone and leadership and taking some sort of responsibility? Just so painful to see how far we’ve fallen. #hcafc — Jack (@JackHcafc1904) June 21, 2020

