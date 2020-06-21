MK Dons remain keen on re-signing Joe Mason and Ben Gladwin despite releasing the duo yesterday, as per a report by the MKCitizen.

The Dons have published their retained list and announced that nine players will be leaving as free agents this summer, including Jordan Moore-Taylor, Ben Reeves, Stuart Moore and Ryan Harley.

However, Russell Martin is not ruling out the possibility of bringing Mason and Gladwin back to the club on free transfers over the coming months.

He has said, as per the MKCitizen: “There are players who we’ve had to release but we’d like to keep in contact with. Joe Mason and Ben Gladwin are on that list to try and do something with them for next season. But things have changed dramatically financially for us, and we have to be careful not to put the club in a position it doesn’t want to be in, financially, next season.”

Mason, who is 29 years old, joined MK Dons in June last year and scored four goals in 16 games in all competitions this past season. He is an experienced striker who has racked up over 250 appearances in his career, having previously played for the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers and Wolves.

Gladwin adds more options and depth to Dons’ midfield department and re-signing him would be a boost for next season.

Martin will be looking forward to his first campaign as MK Dons manager having guided them to League One safety this past term.



