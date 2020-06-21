This summer looks to be another one where Brentford will have to put their tried-and-tested ‘buy low, sell high’ policy to the test. The reason for that is that the Bees are unlikely to be keeping hold of star forward Said Benrahma in the face of concerted interest from Chelsea.

Twitter: #Chelsea have entered into talks with Said #Benrahma’s representatives. Chelsea have formally expressed an interest… https://t.co/slL3Fgi3Rg (@mohamedbouhafsi)

This interest and this move will see Chelsea dig deep into their pockets in a deal that will net Brentford a cool £22.5million and a transfer profit of £21million for the flying Algerian who joined the London club for a measly £1.5million in July 2018.

What is it about Said Benrahma?

It is easy to see why any side, such as Chelsea, would make a move for the flying Algerian, even at a price that could be around the £22.5million mark. In effect, the reason for any interest in Benrahma boils down to two main points: goals and assists.

Those two elements, goals and assists, are the currency that forwards such as Said Benrahma deal in. The output that they produce, that is what gets sides such as Chelsea interested. Since arriving at Brentford, Benrahma has been a revelation. He has scored 22 goals and provided 25 assists in just 80 appearances for the club.

This output is split across 11 goals and an astonishing 17 assists last season alongside 10 goals and 8 assists this season. In total, 21 of those goals and 23 of those assists have come in the Sky Bet Championship. His last goal for the Bees was the late opener in today’s game against Fulham, Benrahma turning the ball in at the far post after an Emiliano Marcondes drilled ball across the face of goal.

What Chelsea fans are saying about Benrahma

Of course, any interest by the likes of Chelsea is going to draw interest from the fans. After all, we live in a world driven by social media that influences our ideas whilst also allowing them to be displayed to the world.

The links between the Blues and Benrahma was something that was making noise on Twitter last week. That noise from Chelsea fans is back after today’s victory over Fulham. Here are some of the comments Blues fans are making. The first tranche is a host of replies to this big fan account tweet:

Here are some of the replies from Chelsea fans:

Been watching the game mans balling 🔥🔥🔥 — Koteng’ (@Welling01896182) June 20, 2020

Chelsea are really wasting time on this benrahma issue. There is every possibility this guy will not flop at Chelsea. If we lose I will be very pained — Oduneye Ayomide (@OduneyeAyomide4) June 20, 2020

Benrahma deadly yf 😂 — sAw (@Scorpionbloc20) June 20, 2020

The following are tweets from other Chelsea fans:

If we can Benrahma on the cheap, get him in.#CFC pic.twitter.com/G11TBUWQVp — Terry Sazio 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹 (@sazio1984) June 20, 2020

When is Chelsea gonna accept the transfer fee to sign Said Benrahma??? — god of 95 (@Baba_Yazzz) June 20, 2020

Benrahma out shone every other player we are linked with today – 1 goal & 1 assist and looks like one hell of a player! Would welcome him to the Chelsea squad no question! Especially if they are only wanting 20 million! — GregTalksCFC (@GMACFC) June 20, 2020

Said Benrahma scored one and assisted another today.. I wouldn’t mind him playing for Chelsea though — BEAUTIFUL••ZOMBIE™ (@iamsteverichard) June 20, 2020

