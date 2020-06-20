Huddersfield Town fans believe relegation might be on the way after they lost 2-0 to Wigan Athletic.

The Terriers had been very inconsistent before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Their last match before the season ended was a 2-0 loss to their West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, something made more galling by them being on top of the Sky Bet Championship. They were set for a relegation six-pointer as they faced Wigan who at the start of the day were in the relegation zone.

However, Wigan were able to climb out of the relegation zone as they comfortably beat Huddersfield. The Latics did get a bit of luck in their opener as Kieffer Moore’s cross took a deflection before landing at the feet of Lowe. But the former Portsmouth striker didn’t need asking twice when given the opportunity to finish it off and score the opener.

In the second half, a former club favourite came back to haunt Huddersfield. Anthony Pilkington was once one of Huddersfield’s top players and would have been received warmly by the fans were they allowed to attend. But that feeling would have turned sour when his shot hit Lewis O’Brien before going in.

This loss has seen Huddersfield drop to 20th in the Championship with Wigan moving above them. They are just one point above Hull City in 22nd. This is why many fans think that relegation is on the way.

Boooooooooooooooo! League one here we come — Mark Fletcher (@markfletcher89) June 20, 2020

Absolutely gutless performance. Wholly disappointed with the lack of effort. pic.twitter.com/OHDeNBm1Sj — Simon Firth (@C11ONX) June 20, 2020

Dreadful performance by Town. Cowley talks a good game but doesn't deliver. The team looked slow, lacking in ideas and they were far too easily bullied off the ball.

League 1 beckons if this continues.#htafc — John (@JHCinYorkshire) June 20, 2020

As well as these thoughts, many were just angry with the way that Huddersfield played.

Town stunned as opposition decide to turn up — Donis Kebab (@DonisKebab) June 20, 2020

Null and void the season — Josh bairstow (@Joshbairstow3) June 20, 2020

I cannot recall a town team that has ever been THAT bad — Harvey (@Harvey_HTFC) June 20, 2020

