Bristol City fans are angry and some are even calling for the sacking of Lee Johnson after they lost 3-1 to Blackburn Rovers.

The Robins had been struggling for form when the season was suspended, though their last game was promising. Considering Fulham were challenging for an automatic promotion spot, they would have been pleased to get a 1-1 draw with them. In order to keep their hopes of a place in the play-offs alive, they would have to beat Blackburn Rovers, another side that want a place in the top six.

For a while, it seemed like Bristol City might be able to get the win. Even though it was against the run of play, they took the lead when Jamie Paterson was able to score with a free header. However, that was the only chance Robins fans would get a chance to cheer from home for their side. Luck was against them just a few minutes later when Corry Evans cross managed to find its way into the back of the net.

In the second half, it was all bad news for Bristol City. Tosin Adarabioyo caught the eye with a finish not usually reserved for a defender and Adam Armstrong would go on to confirm the win for Blackburn with a good finish towards the end of the match.

Bristol City fans were angry with the result and some are now calling for the sacking of head coach Lee Johnson.

Johnson out! Paterson is terrible! Palmer looked like he was playing cdm?! Bentley needs dropping and the defence needs to give there heads a wobble — StrawbzGamer🎮 🅙 (@StrawbzGamer) June 20, 2020

Johnson out — drew (@DrewSmith69) June 20, 2020

Even though many are not calling for Johnson’s head, they still weren’t happy with the result.

It's not even just the loss, it's the nature of the performance. I feel embarrassed for being so excited for today, which is an incredibly depressing statement to have to make — Michael (@OnlyOTIB) June 20, 2020

Good job we've got points in the bag because that was relegation material. — Bearded Folly (@MoonrakerXI) June 20, 2020

Thats the 1st time I've seen cod all afternoon. — Mr Kerr 🔴⚪ (@lloydy1712) June 20, 2020

Should Lee Johnson be sacked?