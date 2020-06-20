Derby County fans are hailing Louie Sibley as the star player of the future after he scored a hat trick to seal a 3-2 win over Millwall.

The Rams had been in good form before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, making up for a poor start which made them fear relegation for a while. They won their last game 3-0 against Blackburn Rovers, another side chasing a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. They were set to face another side wanting a place in the top six in this game with a match against Millwall.

The Lions had the advantage though when they took the lead through a Matt Smith header. But that’s when Louie Sibley started to happen. He equalised with a great individual effort where he moved through the Millwall defence like it was swiss cheese.

In the second half, Sibley took complete control of the game. He gave Derby the lead when he scored with a first time touch following a great pass from Martyn Waghorn and then followed that up in stoppage time with a similar finish. This got him his hat trick and the win for Derby. There were some nerves for Derby after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored a consolation goal but the Rams were able to hold on and get the win.

After the game, Derby fans heaped praise on their new young star.

Announce 10 year contract — Ryan O'Meara (@_omeara_r) June 20, 2020

Announce life long contract for Louie Sibley — 𝐋𝐞𝐞 (@ChanYoungLee03) June 20, 2020

Come on you rams 🐏💪🏻

Well done @louie_sibbo first hatrick for our first team #COYR — Carl Porter (@portercarl1) June 20, 2020

As well as praising Sibley, the fans were also celebrating this big win after waiting so long to see their team play.

U Ramsssssssssssss🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏 well deserved 3 points😍😍 — 🏳️‍🌈 Barnaby and Chris🌍 (@AmbroseBarnaby) June 20, 2020

Bloody happy with that!! 🐏🐏🐏 — Hils Le-ram 🐑 (@hilssinger) June 20, 2020

Well done boys!! Cracking goals too — Dan Wilkinson (@dan_WilkinsonF1) June 20, 2020

