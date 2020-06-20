Blackburn Rovers fans were jubilant after their side came from behind to beat Bristol City 3-1.

Before the season was suspended, Blackburn were reeling from a poor result. They wanted to challenge for a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs but had been given a shock when they lost 3-0 to Derby County. John Buckley was sent off in the last minute for Blackburn in that game. They were hoping to bounce back against Bristol City, another team chasing a place in the play-offs.

And at first it seemed like it would be advantage Robins. Even though Blackburn were the better side, City were able to take the lead when an unmarked Jamie Paterson headed in, taking advantage of social distancing inside of the box. This seemed to spark life into Blackburn and they were level just a few minutes when Corry Evans cross managed to make its way into the back of the net. It was his first goal since 2015.

In the second half, Blackburn took complete control and scored twice to seal the win for the Lancashire side. Tosin Adarabioyo showed that defenders can finish well if given the chance and the result was confirmed when Adam Armstrong was able to finish by shooting across Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

The result sent the Blackburn fans at home into jubilant celebrations as they near their goal of making it into the play-offs. They are now in 7th place and just one point of 6th placed Preston North End.

People forgetting we came from behind too, not something I recall us doing very often. An absolutely brilliant result — James Baron (@RoverZealous23) June 20, 2020

Get In !!!! Great result, Evans and Travis outstanding in the middle of the park, Let's get that play off spot — Declan (@Declan8819) June 20, 2020

Great win, great goals, every player played well 🔵⚪️ UP THE ROVERS 🔵⚪️ — MOZZA (@Mozsupportrover) June 20, 2020

JOB DONE 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KZwlG4yAad — TJ plays Games (@TJTykeo) June 20, 2020

Top game management….top result.

Quietly 🤫, we are on our way 🔵⚪️. 😁😎😁😎😁😎😁😎😁😎😁😎 — daveaspin (@WhitehallRover) June 20, 2020

Every single player great today. Well done boys, big 3 points that. Evans and Trav bossed the middle — Gaz (@S27GDM) June 20, 2020

