Millwall fans have been expressing their displeasure at the performance their team put in after losing 3-2 to Derby County.

Before the season was suspended, the Lions were in good form and hoping to break into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places. They were certainly in good spirits after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0, a side already in the top six. However, they faced another side that had been in good form before the season was suspended with Derby also having a hope of getting into the play-offs.

It seemed like Millwall were going to have a good day to begin with as well. Matt Smith scored a header to put the Lions ahead but soon the story would be about Derby and a potential star of the future. Louie Sibley would equalise for Derby when he moved through the Millwall defence with ease and then finished with class to bring things level.

In the second half, Sibley would continue to put Millwall to the sword. He gave Derby the lead after finishing first time following a pass from Martyn Waghorn and confirmed the win in stoppage time with another goal taken with his first touch. Millwall did go on to get a consolation after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was able to score a scrappy goal.

Following the game, Millwall fans were very angry with the performance, criticising pretty much everything that goes into football.

Effortless display, totally embarrassing — Jon O'Mara (@jon_omara) June 20, 2020

Paid money to watch that just shocking — James Slaughter (@JamesSl86436596) June 20, 2020

Deserved to be beaten by more than that, awful performance. — Steven Martin (@stevem984) June 20, 2020

Poor performance. Leonard and ferguson from first minute doesn't work. Subs came too late. #COYL — Marco (@d70d4ca5bb5f461) June 20, 2020

Poor performance today looked liked at times they had never played together — martin murrell (@batfoylion) June 20, 2020

Even though he only came on in the 81st minute, Connor Mahoney was singled out for criticism by one person.

Mahoney should never play for Millwall again — Ben🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@BMillwall1885) June 20, 2020

Will Millwall qualify for the play-offs?