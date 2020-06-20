Millwall were beaten on their return to Championship football. A Louie Sibley hat-rick securing all three points for Derby. Here we rate the Millwall players.

Bartosz Bialkowski – 6

Looked sharp when needed and pulled off two decent saves in the first half both from Louie Sibley who caused the Lions defence all sorts of problems throughout the game

Mahlon Romeo – 6

Ventured forward well and often, went close in the first half with a shot that hit the side netting and forced Hamer into a smart stop.

Shaun Hutchinson – 5

Not the best of games for the Lions skipper. A little bit rusty after the three months lay off, struggled up against Derby’s Louie Sibley. The Derby youngster was causing all sorts of problems. A few of the long-range passes which he is known for a little bit off today but that can be down to the fact we haven’t seen football for three months.

Jake Cooper – 5

He also had trouble dealing with Sibley but looked a little bit more assured and confident on the ball. A disastrous back pass was intercepted by Duane Holmes but his left-back helped him out by blocking the Derby man’s shot.

Murray Wallace – 6

A solid return for the left-back. One of the players who didn’t seem to put many if not any foot wrong during the game. Perhaps a little bit guilty for coming to square at times when Derby’s wide men came forward but overall a solid performance.

Jayson Molumby – 6

The on-loan Brighton man had a solid game in the middle of the park alongside Ryan Woods but he would have been better suited to a more advanced role in this game, a position swap with Ryan Leonard. He along with Ryan Woods had relatively quiet games.

Ryan Woods – 6

Like above, had a solid but unremarkable game.

Jed Wallace – 6

Struggled to really get going, was disappointing on set pieces failing to get past the first man on many occasions, a free-kick in the second half also went straight into the wall.

Ryan Leonard – 6

Making his first appearance since February 12th, started off a bit rusty as you would expect but slowly got himself into the game. A chance came his way towards the end of the first half when he was sent through by Matt Smith and forced a good save from Ben Hamer.

Shane Ferguson – 7

Got the assist for Smith’s goal with a really good cross. Will be happy with his contribution for the most part and was one of the brighter sparks for Millwall going forward.

Matt Smith – 7

Was isolated a little bit up front on his own, lacking a partner to get onto his knockdowns and cause the defence a few more problems. Got the goal that gave Millwall the lead and will also fear that he should have scored a second in the second half.

Substitutes

Tom Bradshaw – 5

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson – 6

Connor Mahoney N/A

Jiri Skalak N/A

Shaun Williams N/A