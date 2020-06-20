Swansea City fans are celebrating after they beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in their first game after the season was restarted.

The last time Swansea played, which was in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they were able to get a creditable draw against automatic promotion contender West Bromwich Albion. They are hoping to break into the Sky Bet Championship fixtures and had the ideal team to get going against. Middlesbrough had been in poor form before the season restarted and are only two points above the relegation zone.

Swansea won the game with ease after completely dominating the first half. Their first goal came from Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster when he was able to tap in from close range after a cross from Andre Ayew. Brewster was quickly able to add to his total when he volleyed in after some impressive build-up play. The emphatic win was then sealed when Middlesbrough gave away a penalty by tripping Conor Gallagher. Ayew, who had only made one goal, stepped up and sent Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andre Ayew the wrong way.

There was not much to discuss from the second half as Swansea eased off, presumably maintaining their fitness ahead of an incredibly busy month.

As you would expect after a big win following a three-month break, Swansea fans were delighted to see their team perform so well.

Fantastic boys, shows how well we can play when we play at our best 👏👏👏 — Josh ⚽️🦢 (@SCFC_Josh1) June 20, 2020

we are back⚽️🦢 — sarah (@sarahcodd1) June 20, 2020

We couldn’t have wished for a better start back. Brilliant performance from the boys 👏🏻⚫️⚪️ — Adam Davies (@AdamDavies21) June 20, 2020

Fantastic performance by our boys and swans tv was great as well 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — paul beer (@paul195164) June 20, 2020

The only bit of criticism was that Swansea were sloppy in the second half, but even that was tempered by great performance in the first!

Wish we had that same drive in the second half, got a bit sloppy! But I’ll certainly take that. #uppajacks — Jasper Stephens (@JasperStephen14) June 20, 2020

